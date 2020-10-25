Lekki Tollgate Shooting: DJ Switch Should Be Prosecuted — Journalist Gbolahan Macjob

A Nigerian journalist Gbolahan Macjob has called for the prosecution of Dj switch who made an Instagram live video of the soldier killing protesters at lekki toll gate.

Macjob said that she is a fraud and her game and lies about the Lekki shooting has caused lots of havoc. He also raised a question as to why the bodies of dead protesters claimed to have been taken by soldiers have not be demanded by the families of the deceased.

While the Lagos state government insists only one person has been confirmed dead, DJ Switch in a video posted on her Instagram page on Friday, October 23, said she and others present during the attack, counted 15 bodies. She said the only thing she regrets now was that she and others carried the bodies and dumped at the feet of soldiers who carried them away.

In a post shared on his Facebook page, Macjob who works for BBC in the UK, called DJ Switch a fraud and added that she must be tried.

Macjob wrote;

Dj switch is a fraud and her lies has caused a lot of destructions. She must be tried and persecuted once the fact comes out in the open. And let me assure you, she will not get asylum, regardless of her CNN interview. Nobody likes being manipulated or used. The intel is out there and her game will be up soon. You guys realized that there is something called satellite imagery bah? And you have heard of BBC Africa eye have you not. Okay we shall soon see where the dead bodies of the massacre how removed and why their family members are yet to come to demand their whereabouts. Lies killed more than guns.

Obianuju Catherine Udeh, professionally known as DJ Switch, is a Nigerian DJ, songwriter and musician who emerged as the winner of the first edition of The Glo X Factor in 2013. She is the last of eight children, from Udi in Enugu State, a Geology graduate from University of Port Harcourt, Rivers State and now a professional DJ.

Like this: Like Loading...