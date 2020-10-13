‘Mad man’ kills security guard in Delta community

By Chancel Sunday, Bomadi

A suspected mad man, last night, killed a private security guard at Our Lady of the Waters Cathedral, Bomadi, administrative headquarters, Catholic Diocese of Bomadi, Delta State.

According to a female Catholic who witnessed the incident, the mad man, simply identified as You-boy, was a regular visitor to the Cathedral at odd hours in the night.

She said, “we had our harvest festival last Sunday and I was in the Cathedral counting money that fateful night. I witnessed the incident but was afraid to go out.

“The incident occurred at about 2 am on Monday when this mad man was caught by a security guard when he was trying to sneak into the Cathedral.

“He often beats security and sneaks into the Cathedral where he would poo and pee on the altar, messed up the auditorium and would sneak out uncaught.

“Some months ago, he took the Lectionary from the altar and threw it over the fence which was found later. Some other times he would take away the lights on the Blessed Sacrament.

“So, he was caught that fateful night and as the security guard, named Paul, was dragging him to lock him up in a room, he picked a rod on the floor and hit his head repeatedly. When Paul became weak and fell on the floor, the mad fled with the rod in his hand.

Paul called for help with a weak voice until his colleague, who was at the back gate, came and rushed him to Our Lady’s Hospital. He told his colleague what transpired before giving up the ghost”.

Contacted, the DPO, Bomadi Police Division, Patrick Uebari, confirmed the incident.

However, the mad man was still at large as at the time of filing in this report.

Vanguard