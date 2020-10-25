mahadi’s-allegations-politically-motivated,-says-masari

By Augustine Okezie, Katsina

Katsina Governor Aminu Masari has finally reacted to allegation of misappropriation of funds by his administration by a business mogul, Mahadi Shehu.

The Governor dismissed the allegations as politically motivated to tarnish the image of his government.

Masari, who stated his position while hosting a youth group, Board of Trustees; Transparency Advocacy Centre, Katsina branch, wondered how someone would use the Holy Qur’an to lie against his administration.

He further explained that his government has remained transparent in its financial activities, which he claimed has been made accessible to the public through the state official website.

He said: ”We are the only state that made provision for the security to sign and collect any funds from government just to ensure transparency and accountability.

“These allegations have political undertones whereby some people were hired just to tarnish the APC administration and its leaderships.

“We are still on it and we will continue to follow all legal means to ensure the right thing is done.”

The Governor also called on the group not to just look at corruption from the point of mismanagement of funds but see it from all societal Ills.

He argued the teacher or any worker who fails to discharge his or her responsibility is also guilty of corruption.

He then called on the youths to be morally sound and respectful citizens.

The Nation had reported Kaduna- based business mogul, Mahadi Shehu, had accused the Katsina Government of misappropriating some N24bn from security votes with more than N52 billion also allegedly misappropriated in the last five years of the current administration.

He petitioned the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission(EFCC) and the ICPC to invite and probe officials of the state government.