Mahrez to lead Algeria against Nigeria

By Olalekan Okusan with agency report

Manchester City striker and Algerian coach Riyad Mahrez will spearhead the attack of the North African when the African champion take on Nigeria’s Super Eagles on Friday in an international friendly taking place at Worthersee Stadion in Klagenfurt, Austria.

According to CAF, Mahrez topped the list of the 24-man squad released coach Djamel Belmadi. The team will face Nigeria and Mexico on 9 and 13 in Austria and the Netherlands respectively.

Belmadi who won the 2019 Total Africa Cup of Nations with Les Fennecs recalled a full list of abroad based players, since the Algerian championship has been at a standstill since last March due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Read Also: Man City’s Laporte, Mahrez contract COVID-19

New names appear in this list, like those of defenders Abdeljalil Medioub (CD Tondela / Portugal) and Maxime Spano-Rahou (Valenciennes / France) as well as midfielder Mehdi Zerkane (Girondins de Bordeaux / France).

Others are also returning to the squad after a very long absence, including Mohamed Reda Halaïmia (K. Beerschot VA, Belgium), Zinedine Ferhat (Nîmes Olympique, France) and Farid Boulaya (FC Metz, France).

The African Champions will also play against Mexico on October 13 at Cars-Jeans Stadion in The Hague, the Netherlands.

