Mairo Ese elevates soul with Spirit & Life

The wave-making gospel music sensation, Mairo Ese, has unveiled his sophomore album, Spirit & Life. The album, which is coming five years after his critically-acclaimed debut project, Worship His Yahweh, is set to elevate the spiritual live of kingdom-seekers and draw more people closer to their creator.

Reputed for his spirit-inspired creativity, Mairo has again proved his mettle in the nation’s competitive gospel music industry with his new spirit-filled offering of over 100 minutes songs of deep worship and praise, inspired by the Holy Spirit.

Recall that his initial album recording was a live concert held in Lagos, with over 2,000 attendees. The latest project features gospel stars such as, Nathaniel Bassey and Ese Chekwa.

Prior to its launch, the album was already receiving commendations from some industry’s big shots, including renowned music producer, Cobhams Asuquo, who, in his remarks during live recording, said, “it’s a true expression of worship.”

Commenting on the inspiration behind the album title, Mario said: “It is inspired by the scripture, John 6:63 – the words that I speak they are spirit, and they are life. This is undoubtedly a perfect description of what the songs represent – spirit and life; my experience with my walk with God and living by His word.”

The gospel star, however, averred that with the launch of Spirit & Life, more people will be drawn closer to the power of the Holy Spirit and the word of God, adding that the spirit-filled songs with collaborations from revered gospel music stars will provide Holy Spirit-led answers to the many questions about life.

Produced by award-winning beat maker Rotimikeys and the multi-talented Okechukwu Martyn, the album is packed with diverse worship melodies that will touch the hearts of listeners to the core. It can be downloaded on i-Tunes, Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon, and many more streaming platforms.

