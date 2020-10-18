Major Happenings During The Week

It was an eventful week for Nigerians as waves of protests continue to spread across the country with citizens demanding for an end to police brutality. Despite the seeming sad events of the week, there were also some positives.

Here is a rundown of the week below:

#EndSARS – Aluta Continua

EndSARS Protest | Pitchfork

Nigerians remain fearless and undaunted in their call for an end to the Special Anti-Robbery Squad. This past week, the government bowed to the people’s wishes and announced a dissolution of the controversial police unit that has been accused of brutality, harassment, extortion, extrajudicial killings and abuse of human rights. The government announced the replacement of SARS with SWAT but the protesters are not having it as they press on in the demand for a total reform of the Nigerian police. The protest has seen support from prominent individuals, both local and foreign.

The Trials Of Lil Frosh

Lil frosh and ex

On October 5, up and coming rapper Sanni Goriola professionally known as Lil Frosh came under fire for alleged physical assault on his ex-girlfriend, Gift Camille. Images of a badly bruised Camille was shared alongside the images. Following the allegation, the Davido-owned DMW label to which Frosh is signed released a statement terminating Frosh’s contract. Days later, it was reported that he was detained at Alagbo Police station, Ikoyi, Lagos State. The rapper has since released a statement of his, urging fans and loved ones to remain calm while also stating, “I sincerely apologize for my actions and inaction. Thank you.”

Does America’s Destiny Rest On Kanye West?

Kanye West | Sky News

American rapper and US presidential aspirant Kanye West has released the first advert from his presidential campaign. The 43-year-old star in his advert revealed that he hopes to fulfill “America’s destiny” if he becomes the next US President. He says he hopes to achieve this by encouraging prayer and “building stronger families” in his potential presidency. In the advert video that runs for over a minute, the “Walk On Water” rapper tells voters that his policies will focus on freedom of religion and building a stronger nation by encouraging stable family units.

All Hail Queen Rihanna

Rihanna | Twitter

Rihanna has successfully dominated both the music industry and the fashion industry, proving that there is nothing she cannot do. The popstar and businesswoman added another achievement to her already long list as she makes her debut on Forbes’ annual Richest Self-Made Women list. The list, which is in its sixth year features the 100 richest self-made entrepreneurs, executives and entertainers in the U.S. Rihanna made the list at number 33 with a net worth of $600 million, calculated using stock prices from September 11, 2020.

Apple Unveils New iPhone And Gadgets

iPhone 12 | BGR

After months of anticipation, Apple finally unveiled the iPhone 12 on Tuesday night. The flagship smartphone was announced during Apple’s ‘Hi, Speed’ event, and was one of four new 5G iPhones for 2020. Aside from new smartphones, Apple also introduced a new product for the home, called the HomePod Mini. The spherical speaker is the successor of the original HomePod, which went on sale in early 2018.