Makinde celebrates Alaafin at 82

By Yinka Adeniran, Ibadan

Oyo Governor Seyi Makinde has congratulated Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi on his 82nd birthday, describing the monarch as a father and royal icon with exemplary conduct and leadership.

Speaking through Chief Press Secretary, Mr Taiwo Adisa, Governor Makinde said the Alaafin’s impact on the society has been immense.

He prayed to God to continue to grant the First Class monarch good health to lead the people and to make more impact on Oyo Kingdom, Oyo State, Nigeria and humanity at large.

Makinde said: “On behalf of the Government and good People of Oyo State, I congratulate our father, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III, on his 82nd birthday.

“Kabiyesi, we celebrate you as you mark another year of your eventful and impactful life.

“You are a father and royal icon of exemplary conduct in our society.

“I join your family, well wishers and numerous subjects to pray that God continues to enable you with wisdom and sound health and assure you more positive impacts on humanity, your domain, Oyo State and Nigeria as a whole.

“Happy Birthday, Kabiyesi Iku Baba Yeye.”