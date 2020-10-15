Makinde family confirms death of matriarch

The Makinde family in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital has confirmed the death of their matriarch, Abigail Makinde.

Mrs Makinde is the mother of Seyi Makinde, the governor of Oyo State.

Premium Times had earlier reported the death of the deceased, who died at the age of 81 in Ibadan, the state capital.

She was preparing for her 82nd birthday before she died in the early hours of Thursday, Premium Times learnt.

Taiwo Adisa, chief press secretary to Mr. Makinde had earlier told Premium Times that the family will soon make an official statement on the death of the deceased.

Adisa in a telephone conversation with Premium Times on Thursday said, “Yes. The family will make an official statement.

“The family will soon make an official statement. In the next few minutes, the family will make an official statement. In a few minutes.”

The family, while announcing the death of the deceased, said that she gave no indication of any sickness before she died.

Muyiwa Makinde, who spoke on behalf of the family, confirmed that the deceased died in the early hours of Thursday at her residence in Ikolaba area of Ibadan.

The Jagun Olubadan of Ibadanland, who is the older brother to the governor, in a statement made available to journalists on Thursday, said that the family would miss her.

“With total submission to the will of the Almighty God, we announce the passing to the great beyond of our mother, Mrs. Abigail Makinde, who departed this world in the early hours of today, Thursday, October 15, 2020.

“Though Mama gave no indication of any sickness, she slept peacefully in the Lord at the age of 81, in the early hours of the day at her Ibadan home, 7B, Oyeleke Street, Ikolaba, Ibadan.

“While we appreciate the Almighty for sparing her life thus far, we must confess that we will sorely miss her counsel, motherly role and impact on the lives of her children and the grandchildren.

“We will equally miss her impactful role as a stabilizing force in the family, her community and especially Oyo State, which is currently being governed by her son and our brother, Engineer Seyi Makinde.

“We sincerely appreciate the prayers and condolences of our numerous well-wishers.

“May Mama’s soul rest peacefully with her maker.”