Makinde, Fayemi, Oyo NUT commend teachers’ contributions

Lack of motivation will deprive pupils quality education, says group

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde has lauded teachers in the state for their dedication and support to his administration, especially in the battle to contain the dreaded COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement signed by the state’s Commissioner for Education, Science, and Technology, Olasunkanmi Olaleye, and made available to newsmen, the state government saluted Oyo teachers for being partners in the drive to promote qualitative education in the state.

He urged them not to relent in working towards returning Oyo State back to its rightful position in academic excellence among other states in Nigeria.

In the same vein, Ekiti State governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has described teachers as major stakeholders in the drive towards nation-building, adding that government policies in the education sector cannot succeed without the unflinching support and co-operation of teachers.

Fayemi, who stated this at the 2020 World Teachers’ Day celebration in Ado-Ekiti, yesterday, urged the teachers to brace up for the task of rebuilding the school system, which had been under lockdown in the last six months.

The governor spoke just as the Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Mr. Samuel Olugbesan, and Chairman, Academic Staff Union of Secondary Schools (ASUSS), Mr. Sola Adigun, in separate presentations, commended the governor for his giant strides in the education sector.

HOWEVER, the Oyo State chapter of the NUT has urged teachers not to relent in contributing their quota to the development of education in the state.

The state’s NUT Chairman, Adedoyin Tojuade, in his message to the teachers, lauded their dedication, commitment, and selflessness towards the profession, urging them to keep up the good works.

In another development, a group, Human Development Initiatives (HDI), has said that without a new generation of motivated teachers, millions of children in Lagos State will miss out on quality education and this will continue unless adequate measures are taken urgently to restore dignity and professionalism into teaching service.

In a statement, yesterday, to mark World Teachers Day, HDI Executive Director, Mrs. Olufunsho Owasanoye, stated that teachers play pivotal roles in ensuring the delivery of the global sustainable development goal of ensuring quality education for all by 2030.