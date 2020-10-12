Makinde orders police to protect #ENDSARS protesters

By Yinka Adeniran, Ibadan

Oyo Governor Seyi Makinde has ordered police operatives to back down from attacking #ENDSARS protesters.

Rather, he said all the protesters must be protected and no further loss of life should be recorded in the state.

In a state-wide broadcast on the Broadcasting Corporation of Oyo State (BCOS), the Governor said he has ordered deployment of the Anti-Crime Patrol Team codenamed Operation Burst to Ogbomoso and other hot spots in the state.

He said the decisions were reached after an emergency meeting with heads of the security agencies in state, adding he would continue to do everything within his powers to ensure no lives are lost anymore.

Makinde said “The past few days have been ones of grief for the people of Oyo State. I cannot imagine the pain and frustration of the parents and families of those who have died or are hospitalised as a result of the actions of the Nigeria Police Force during these #EndSARS protests.

“As I stated clearly in my earlier statement, peaceful protests are a legitimate way for citizens to make their grievances known to the government and it is totally unacceptable for anyone to be hurt during such protests.

“Last night, I held an emergency meeting with the heads of the main security agencies in Oyo State. I have again restated my position on the ongoing protests to them. And we have agreed that the police should take a back seat as other security agencies take the frontlines in securing the lives of protesters, at this time.

“Therefore, we have deployed members of Operation Burst to the hot spots, especially Ogbomoso, to ensure that as people protest, they will not be harassed or brutalised.

“I want to reassure the good people of Oyo State, that I am doing everything within my power, to ensure that no further lives are lost. I urge all residents of Oyo State to go about their activities without fear.”

He asked the protesters to continue with their peaceful protests, which he admitted is their inalienable right.

“To the protesters, I say, you can please continue to protest peacefully. These are trying times for all of us and I pray that God continues to guide us and give us the wisdom to navigate through them.”

No fewer than four persons were killed and several injured in clashes between #EndSARS protesters and police operatives since Saturday in Ogbomoso.

On Sunday, the palace of Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Jimoh Oyewumi, was vandalised while the monarch was holding a meeting with Minister of Youths and Sports Development, Sunday Dare and other relevant stakeholders on how to contain the violent clashes.

It took intervention of the Operatives of the Department of State Security (DSS) to rescue the Minister, monarch and some chiefs from hoodlums who damaged property and vehicles within the palace premises.