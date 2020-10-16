Makinde, Oyetola, greet Alaafin at 82

By Yinka Adeniran and Segun Showunmi Ibadan

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde on Thursday congratulated the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III, on his 82nd birthday.

He described him as a father and a royal icon with exemplary conduct and leadership.

Speaking through his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, Governor Makinde said Alaafin’s impact on the society was immense.

He prayed to God to continue to grant the monarch good health to lead the people and to make more impact on Oyo Kingdom, Oyo State, Nigeria and humanity at large.

Osun State Governor Adegboyega Oyetola has also congratulated Oba Adeyemi on the occasion of his 82nd birthday.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Ismail Omipidan, the governor described the monarch as a dependable father and a strong believer in progressive ideals, who had remained true to his conviction over the years.

He described the monarch as a humble and an amiable traditional ruler who belongs to a class of his own, saying the Yoruba race is proud of Alaafin’s intellectual prowess and his commitment to the cause of the Yoruba.

The Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land, Iba Gani Adams, has eulogised Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, saying his roles in Yoruba land cannot be forgotten.

He paid tributes to the monarch yesterday during his 82nd birthday anniversary in Oyo town.

Adams said: “The role of Alaafin in uniting the Yoruba across the world cannot be underestimated. His impact has traversed the globe.

“We are here to celebrate with the imperial majesty on his 82nd birthday and we are here to pay homage to him.”

The monarch’s son, Akeem Adeyemi, the lawmaker representing Afijio/Atiba, Oyo East/Oyo West Federal Constituency, has said some projects were inaugurated to commemorate the birthday.

He said the projects were targeted at students with skills in Information and Communication Technology (ICT), to support the state government.

The projects, according to him, include the ICT centres at Olivet Baptist High School, Oyo; Abiodun Atiba Memorial Secondary School, and ADS Grammar School, Opapa, Oyo.