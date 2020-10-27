makinde-sets-up-n500m-fund-for-endsars-protest-victims

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde (second right); Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Leye Oyebade (right); the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III; the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji (second left) and representative of Soun of Ogbomoso, Chief James Oyetunji, during a meeting with the traditional rulers, local council chairmen and religious leaders on security situation in the state… yesterday.

PHOTO: NAJEEM RAHEEM

Approves N500m MSME fund for entrepreneurship, to employ 5,000 youths

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde, yesterday, said the state had set up an N500 million compensation fund for victims of injustice during the EndSARS protests in the state.

Makinde, who stated this in Ibadan during the post-protest meeting with traditional rulers, clerics, and other stakeholders at the House of Chiefs, Secretariat, Ibadan, urged everyone who suffered any form of injustice in the past or as a result of the EndSARS protests to take advantage of the platform provided to log their cases.

He also said that a judicial panel of inquiry would be inaugurated in the next week to look into cases of injustice melted to people.

He said: “We know that the protests have been a result of simmering anger among the youths. We are aware of the economic situation, especially the reduced income of many due to the COVID-19 pandemic and also the general unemployment situation in the country.”



Makinde also said that he had directed the setting up of N500 million Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise (MSME) fund to be disbursed to youths who have bright entrepreneurial ideas that would provide further employment and improve the economic landscape in Oyo State.

“I have directed the employment of 5,000 young persons across all government agency schemes over the next few months.

“The criteria for employment and the dates for assessment will be announced by the agency authorities.

“Going forward, starting from 2021, there will be provisions for the Direct Labour Agency in the budget. This will ensure more employment opportunities for residents who have requisite skills when projects are awarded.”