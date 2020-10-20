Makinde to bury mum in December

Yinka Adeniran, Ibadan

OYO State Governor Seyi Makinde said on Monday that his late mother would be buried by first week in December.

The governor gave the hint while hosting a delegation from the Deji of Akure, Oba Aladetoyinbo Aladelusi Ogunlade Odundun II, who was in Ibadan to commiserate with him on the death of his mother, Madam Abigail Makinde.

While thanking the visitors, the governor described Akure people as one of the most upright, bold and honest people in Yoruba land and the nation at large.

He said his late mother was a role model whose dedication to work, uprightness, boldness and honesty were the traits of Akure people.

“When you see an average Akure man or woman, you see courage and see people who are true to their words,” Makinde added.

Speaking through his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, the governor said he was very delighted with the visit and urged Akure people, the kingdom where his mother was born, to participate in her funeral, which he said would hold in the first week of December.

Makinde used the occasion to appreciate the people of Akure for standing firm during the October 10 governorship election in Ondo State, saying they had shown their readiness to produce the governor of the state.

“However, we will continue to appeal to other divisions and senatorial districts to be on the same page with Akure,” the governor said.