Makinde to bury mum in December

By Yinka Adeniran, Ibadan

Oyo Governor Seyi Makinde on Monday said his late mother would be buried by first week in December.

The Governor gave the hint while playing host to a delegation from the Deji of Akure, Oba Aladetoyinbo Ogunlade Odundun II, who was in Ibadan to commiserate with him on the death of his mother, Madam Abigail Makinde.

While appreciating the visitors, the Governor described Akure people as one of the most upright, bold and honest people in Yoruba land and the nation at large.

He also said his late mother was a role model whose dedication to work, uprightness, boldness and honesty were the traits of Akure people saying “when you see an average Akure man or woman, you see courage and see people who are true to their words.”

Speaking through his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Taiwo Adisa, the Governor said he was very delighted with the visit and urged Akure people, the kingdom where his mother was born, to actively participate in her funeral, which he said will hold in the first week of December.

Makinde used the occasion to appreciate residents of Akure for standing firm during the October 10 governorship election in Ondo State, adding they had shown their readiness to produce the governor of the state

“However, we will continue to appeal to other divisions and senatorial districts to be on the same page with Akure,” the Governor said.

While delivering the condolence message from the Deji of Akure, the leader of the delegation, who is the Asae of Akure Kingdom, Senior High Chief Sola Adegbonmire, described the governor’s mother as a worthy daughter of Akure Kingdom.

He added the Omoregie family where Madam Abigail Omojolagbe Makinde hailed from, is a family of exceptional and wonderful people in Akureland.

Oba Aladetoyinbo described the death of Madam Makinde as a painful loss not only to the Makinde family but also to the entire Akure Kingdom.

He then prayed God would grant the family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.