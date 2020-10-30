malawi:-govt-increases-civil-servants-salaries

Malawi government has given pay rise to civil servants with effect from October 2020.

This is confirmed in a circular issued by Principal Secretary for Human Resource Blessings Chilabade that government has effected an across-the-board increment, pushing the wage bill up.

The lowest paid civil servant will not get at least K118 000 before deduction, which is equivalent to the salary of a driver in the Judiciary.

While the highest paid will cart home K3 million.

Civil Servants Trade Union (CSTU) general secretary Madalitso Njolomole expressed satisfaction with the pay rise considering that the cost of living has gone up.