Malawi: Project to Expand Water Supply in Lilongwe

Lilongwe — Lilongwe Water Board (LWB) and Lilongwe City Council (LCC) are currently implementing a five year project dubbed ‘Lilongwe Water and Sanitation Project (LWSP)’ in a quest to expand water supply services and improve sanitation in Lilongwe city.

In an interview with Malawi News Agency (Mana) on Wednesday, LWB Assistant Public Relations Officer, Maurice Nkawihe said that LWB decided to embark on the project after noting water supply shortfall in Lilongwe city.

“As LWB we noticed that we are failing to meet the demands in terms of water supply due to inadequate water supply facilities such as tanks and lack of modern water supplying equipment.

“With support from World Bank and the Government of Malawi, we decided to embark on LWSP in which we are working together with LCC in order to address these challenges,” Nkawihe said.

Currently four tanks of 5500 cubic meters and 2000 cubic meters capacity are being constructed under the project and old water pipes are being replaced with modern pipes under the same project.

Nkawihe is confident that the project would help improve water supply services in Lilongwe city upon its completion.

“The new tanks which we are constructing through the project will help LWB store more water while the replacement of old pipes with the modern ones will help increase water pressure and make more customers connected.

“I am sure that this will help us meet the demands of our customers and at the end of the day we will have more customers connected and get access to potable water without any challenges,” he said.

In his remarks, Lilongwe City Council (LCC) Chief Executive Officer, John Chome said the project has come at the right time saying that it would help address the challenges which Lilongwe city is facing in terms of water supply and sanitation.

“The project has come at the right time and is very important to Lilongwe city as it will address the challenges which the city is currently facing particularly in the areas of water supply and sanitation which include lack of adequate potable water and improved toilets,” Chome said.

The project commenced on March 26, 2018 and is scheduled to end on June 30, 2023 and at least 5000 households in Lilongwe city are expected to benefit from the project and these are from various areas within the city which include; Areas 23, 24, 36, Chilinde, Kawale and Chinsapo among others.