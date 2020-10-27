World News

Man (30s) killed in house fire in Tipperary town

A man in his 30s was killed in a house fire in the early hours of Tuesday morning in Co Tipperary.

Emergency services were alerted after a fire broke out at a home on St Michael’s Avenue, in Tipperary town, at about 5am.

Firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze and afterwards discovered the body of a man inside the home.

No one else was injured in the fire, and a technical examination of the house is to take place to try and establish the cause of the fire. Gardaí believe that the fire was not started deliberately.

A Garda spokesman issued an appeal for any witnesses who may have noticed anything at the time of the fire to contact Tipperary Town Garda station on 062-80670.

