Man, 43, who ‘slit his throat after cop chase, was living with the bodies of his family for 12 days’

A New York man who slit his throat after being chased by local police had been living with the bodies of his dead father and sister for days, according to sources.

Bill Farnum, 43, crashed into a pole in East Patchogue on Tuesday morning during a police chase with Suffolk County police.

Farnum slit his throat as police officers came up on his car, cop sources explained to the New York Post.

The Long Island had been on parole after being released from state prison last year on an attempted burglary case. He also had five pending cases in Suffolk County.

Local authorities discovered the bodies of Farnum’s father and sister when they went to notify them of Farnum’s apparent suicide.

The pair – identified as James Farnum and Amanda Farnum – may have been inside their Bellport home for as long as 12 days.

‘She had mentioned he was a little crazy but in the same breath would say, “I love him,”‘ neighbor Nancy Farrell said. ‘They were quiet. You would see ambulance action once in a while. I think it was crazy inside but not outside.’

Farrell added:’He was in prison most of the time I’ve been living here but came back last year.’

Farnum had served four sentences in state prison, including a recent 4.5-year term for an attempted burglary conviction. He was released from Great Meadow Correctional Facility in May 2019.

His most recent case in Suffolk County is for a September 8 bust when he was charged with resisting arrest during a citation for unlawful possession of marijuana.

‘He’s been terrorizing the community for years,’ said one anonymous neighbor. ‘This is about as violent as it gets.’

Amanda was last seen by neighbors on September 25.