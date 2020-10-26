man,-46,-shoots-girlfriend,-40,-in-street-then-turns-gun-on-himself-in-manhattan

By Marlene Lenthang For Dailymail.com

Published: 12:34 EDT, 26 October 2020 | Updated: 14:16 EDT, 26 October 2020

A man fatally shot his girlfriend in the head before turning the gun on himself in a murder-suicide in the Financial District of Manhattan Monday morning, cops say.

Police and EMS responded to the scene at Morris St and Trinity Place around 9.20am.

They found a 40-year-old woman and a 46-year-old man, both suffering gunshot wounds to the head.

Police say the man, believed to be from Canada, confronted the woman and fired at her head, before shooting himself in the head. Witnesses say they saw the man shoot the woman twice in the head.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man was initially rushed to Lower Manhattan Hospital in traumatic cardiac arrest but was later pronounced dead after arriving, NYPD tells DailyMail.com.

A man fatally shot his girlfriend in the head before turning the gun on himself in a tragic murder-suicide in the Financial District of Manhattan Monday morning, cops say

Police and EMS responded to the scene at Morris St and Trinity Place at 9.18am

Police found a 40-year-old woman woman and a 46-year-old man, both suffering gunshot wounds to the head

One witness said the man still had the gun in his hand after he shot himself.

‘I took the gun from his hand while he was still breathing. I just did it just to be safe. I took it really quick and put it on the ground next to my foot,’ the woman said to the New York Daily News.

‘I just did what needed to be done to make sure no one else got hurt. I really didn’t think about it,’ she added.

The names of the shooter and victim were not immediately released.

Police pictured at the scene Monday morning. The man was found in traumatic cardiac arrest and rushed to hospital, where he was pronounced dead

Cops on the scene said they were not looking for a suspect and there is no further threat to the public. Police believe the incident is domestic in nature

An aerial view of the scene above from a nearby building

Officers said that both victims were unresponsive and unconscious upon arriving to the scene.

Cops on the scene said they were not looking for a suspect and there is no further threat to the public.

Police believe the incident is domestic in nature.