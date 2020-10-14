Man, 59, is arrested for entering Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker’s home

By Sophie Tanno For Dailymail.com

Published: 07:15 EDT, 14 October 2020 | Updated: 09:50 EDT, 14 October 2020

A man has been arrested for breaking into Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker’s home while his wife and daughter were inside.

Lane Forman, 59, from Danvers allegedly pulled into the driveway and opened an unlocked exterior door leading into the property’s kitchen.

He then proceeded to leave behind a letter containing documents and photos at the residence.

Lane Forman, 59, (pictured) from Danvers allegedly pulled into the driveway and opened an unlocked exterior door leading into the property’s kitchen

The alleged incident took place on on Wednesday, October 7, at around 3.30pm.

It came as Federal agents last week uncovered a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, leading to the arrest of six people who were charged with conspiring to kidnap.

Forman was stopped and questioned by troopers, and reportedly responded to them by saying: ‘Don’t [expletive] with me, Charlie told me to drop this off.’

He was arrested on October 8 and charged with breaking and entering, according to report in CBS Boston.

Forman was already known to police, who say he has a violent criminal history.

One neighbor, who wished to remain anonymous, told NBC Los Angeles: ‘This is really super scary, especially what we’ve heard in the media about other governors and things that are happening.’

The home invasion comes after a series of protests took place outside the governor’s house. ‘Over the past few months in particular, there’s been lots of people protesting,’ the neighbor said. ‘It can be nerve-racking sometimes, the helicopters ahead, and you’re hearing loud voices and screaming.’

Security measures have been ramped up at Gov. Baker’s home in the wake of the incident. Governor Charlie Baker pictured above

Court records show he has pleaded not guilty to the charges and was held on $5000 cash bail.

He has been ordered to undergo a competency hearing and is due back in court next month.

Forman has been banned from contacting the Baker family or going near the Swampscott residence, prosecutors said.

Security measures have been ramped up at Gov. Baker’s home in the wake of the incident, with additional security cameras being installed