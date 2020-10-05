Man accuses NSCDC officials of causing loss of wife’s pregnancy

A resident of Ibadan in Oyo State, Francis Adekoya, has accused officers of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in the state of causing the loss of his wife’s three months old pregnancy.

He said his wife, Funmilola, a mother of one, lost the pregnancy after an official of NSCDC pressed an electrical gadget on her stomach on September 29 at his shop in Gbangbalolonwa Complex, Idi-Ope, Imolefalafia, Oke-Ado in Ibadan.

He alleged that NSCDC officials sprayed them with a gaseous substance after which his wife lost consciousness.

Mr Adekoya said the officials had accompanied officials of the State Board of Internal Revenue into his shop early in the morning, demanding payment of his tax.

“When the men who were guarded by two NSCDC operatives entered my shop, they claimed to be collecting N2,000 tax for the Oyo State Board of Internal Revenue.

“However, I told them that I had not made any sale that morning and that there was no pre-notice of their coming and so I did not prepare any money ahead.

“I pleaded with them to give me until the afternoon, but they threatened to apply force on me.They insisted on sealing up my shop but I tried to prevent them. One of the NSCDC operatives later dragged me out of the shop.”

He said his wife tried to prevail on the revenue collectors and the NSCDC operatives, but they instead injected her and also applied a substance on her after which she collapsed and fainted.

“Our neighbours rushed her to the hospital where she was revived. The medical doctor told me that it was only God that saved her life, adding that she has lost the three-month old pregnancy she was carrying. As I speak, she is still receiving treatment in the hospital.”

But the NSCDC has denied Mr Adekoya’s allegations as an afterthought, saying some persons had attacked its officials in the incident.

The NSCDC spokesperson in the state, Oluluwole Olusegun, said the NSCDC officials were on legal duty when the incident occurred.

“That is not the true story. On 29th, September, 2020 at exactly 1400hrs, a distress call was put across to the division informing us that two officers that were deployed to provide security for Oyo State Board of Internal Revenue were being attacked at Imalefalafia area of Ibadan South West LGA.

“A reinforcement was sent to the scene of the incident. The officers and the officials were rescued from the mammoth crowd. What the couple said is an afterthought.”

