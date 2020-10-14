Man arrested for allegedly killing wife with acid in A’Ibom

By Bassey Anthony, Uyo

The police in Akwa Ibom have arrested a man, Okon-Abasi Etim Okon, who reportedly poured acid on his wife leading to her death.

Okon, a native of Mbiakpan Ikot Edim in Ibiono Ibom local government area, was alleged to have on September 10, 2020, poured acid on his wife, Margaret while she was sleeping.

The suspect, who had been on the run after allegedly committing the crime, was apprehended by police operatives attached to the ‘D’ Division, Itam, Itu local government area.

Police Public Relations Officer, SP Odiko MacDon, said in a statement on Wednesday the culprit was arrested with the assistance of youths of Mbiakpan Ikot Edim.

”Investigation revealed that the suspect poured raw acid on his wife, one Margaret Okon-Abasi Etim ‘f’, aged 40yrs, on 9/10/2020 while she was sleeping which led to her death. An investigation is ongoing to determine the reason behind his action.

”During interrogation, the suspect confessed to the crime. The suspect will be charged to court at the completion of the investigation.

”The Command wishes to call on spouses to resolve family issues amicably rather than resorting to violence as the Command will not relent in apprehending and prosecuting offenders,” he said.