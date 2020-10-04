Man blames demons for sodomising three boys in Anambra

By Emma Elekwa, Onitsha

A 46-year- old man, Michael Nwoha, has been arrested for allegedly defiling three under aged boys in Nkwelle Ezunaka in Oyi Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The suspect, a native of Uzuakoli in Bende Local Government Area of Abia who resides at No.10 Uke Street 3-3, reportedly had carnal knowledge of the victims at different occasions.

The Nation gathered that the suspect blamed the act on demons when arrested.

Confirming the incident, Police spokesperson, Haruna Mohammed said the suspect would be arraigned after investigations.

He said: “On the 2/10/2020 at about 8:30pm, following a tip off, Police detectives attached to 3-3 Division arrested one Michael Nwoha ‘m’ aged 46years native of Uzuakoli in Bende LGA of Abia State but resides at No. 10 Uke Street 3-3 Nkwelle Ezunaka in Oyi LGA of Anambra State.

“Suspect allegedly had carnal knowledge against the order of nature with three small boys of between 6, 14 and 17years on different occasions.

“Suspect has equally made a voluntary confessional statement to the police and blamed his act on demons.

“Meanwhile, scene of crime was visited by Police detectives and three victims, all boys were taken to the hospital for medical examination.

“Consequently, the Commissioner of Police, John Abang has ordered for immediate transfer of the case to the State Criminal investigation Department (CID) for discreet investigation after which the suspect would be brought to book.”