Man Caught Having Sex with Teenager in Taxi Park (Photos)

A 30-year old man, Samuel Ganiyu Taiwo, has landed in trouble in Lagos after he allegedly lured, engaged a 13-year old girl in sex inside a taxi park and was eventually caught.

The incident happened at Olojowon Taxi Park in Amukoko, Lagos.

While the suspect, Taiwo, was still in the act, he was caught and handed over to the Police in the area who subsequently transferred him to the Gender Section of the Police Command for further investigation.

Taiwo reportedly admitted that he penetrated her but that it was with her consent and so did not rape or defile her as claimed by the Police.

