Man ‘dangles from rope off 16th floor of Trump Tower in Chicago’

By Marlene Lenthang For Dailymail.com

Published: 19:20 EDT, 18 October 2020 | Updated: 19:48 EDT, 18 October 2020

A man was seen dangling from a rope reportedly off the 16th floor balcony of Trump Tower in Chicago on Sunday evening.

Photos and videos emerged on social media showing the figure scaling the tower in Chicago’s downtown as frightened onlookers peered down.

Police officers and firefighters were on the scene. Officers were seen on a terrace above the man, seemingly urging him to climb up, but he refused to move.

On Sunday a man was seen dangling from a rope outside the 16th floor of Trump Tower in downtown Chicago. Police officers were seen on a terrace above the man, seemingly urging him to climb up, but he refused to move

According to the Chicago Scanner the man was threatening to cut the rope or jump.

The man was reportedly refusing to move until he could speak to President Donald Trump.

Trump is not in Chicago at the moment. The president attended a church service in Las Vegas Sunday morning.

The man was reportedly hanging from a rope off a balcony and refused to move when police told him to

DailyMail.com has reached out to the Chicago Police Department for more information.

One Twitter user wrote: There is a dude hanging from the 16th floor of Trump Tower right now from a rope threatening to cut it if he doesn’t talk to Trump himself. Chicago is really upping the crazy levels tonight.’

Another person wrote: ‘There is a man dangling from Trump Tower in Chicago, demanding to speak to @realDonaldTRump or he’ll cut the rope.’

The incident comes one day after the United Steelworkers union projected the Biden Harris campaign logo on Trump Tower Saturday evening.

The union used their ‘bat light’ to shine the names of Trump’s opponent’s Democratic nominee Joe Biden and his VP pick Kamala Harris over Trump’s own name emblazoned on the skyscraper.

The incident comes one day after the United Steelworkers union projected the Biden Harris campaign logo on Trump Tower Saturday evening