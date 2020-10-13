Man in court for allegedly stealing 18 fans, other properties worth N1m

By Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

A 46-year-old man, Aremu Olayinka, was on Tuesday arraigned before a Magistrate court sitting in Osogbo, Osun State for allegedly stealing property worth N1 million.

Police prosecutor, Abdullahi Musa told the court that the defendant committed the offence between the month of February 2019 and March 2020 at Maskon International Hotel, Ajekunle area, Osogbo.

Musa alleged that the defendant stole three Air Conditioners, valued N210,000, 18 units of ceiling fans valued N90,000, Deep Freezer valued N360,000, one Generator valued N150,000, three pumping machines valued N60,000 and other items total valued N1,000,000 belonging to one Philip Ikechukwu.

He stated that the offence committed contravenes section 383 and punishable under section 380(9) of the Criminal Code Cap 34 Vol ll Law of Osun State 2002.

However, the accused person pleaded not guilty to the allegation preferred against him. Defence Counsel, Sulaiman Akano applied for the bail of the accused person in most liberal term.

In his ruling, the Presiding Magistrate, Mr Abayomi Ajala, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N1 million and one surety in like sum and adjourned the case till December 8, for hearing.

Vanguard News Nigeria.