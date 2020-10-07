Man in court for allegedly stealing clothes, shoes from gym

A 20-year-old unemployed man, Uchenna Ebere, on Wednesday appeared in a Magistrates’ Court in Yaba, Lagos for allegedly stealing clothes and shoes worth N80,000 from a gym.

The police charged Ebere with theft.

The Police prosecutor, Sgt. Godwin Oriabure, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Sept. 20, at No. 40, Tejuosho Road, Surulere, Lagos.

Oriabure alleged that the defendant entered the gym while some clients were holding a work out session and stole six pairs of shoes, three jerseys and four towels, all worth N80, 000.

He told the court that the CCTV camera captured the defendant in the act.

Oriabure alleged that the stolen items were not recovered from Ebere because he sold them before he was caught.

The offence he said, contravened the provisions of Section 287 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State 2015 (Revised).

Section 287 stipulates a three-year jail term for offenders.

Magistrate A.O Salawu admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N50, 000 with two responsible sureties in like sum.

She ordered that the sureties must be residing within the court’s jurisdiction and be gainfully employed with an evidence of three years’ tax payment to Lagos State Government.

The magistrate adjourned the case until Oct. 12 for mention.

Vanguard News