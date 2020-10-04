Man, in his 20s, is stabbed to death on Manhattan subway platform after argument with commuter

A man has died after he was repeatedly stabbed in the legs following a dispute on a lower Manhattan subway station in New York City on Saturday, officials revealed.

The attack unfolded just before 3pm on the northbound J/Z train platform in Chambers Street Station, near to City Hall, where the victim, in his 20s, had been ensnared in an argument with another man, said to be in his 30s.

The cause of the dispute is unknown, but the altercation quickly turned violent.

During the scuffle, the suspect pulled a knife and stabbed the victim ‘multiple times’ in each of his legs, according to the NYPD.

Police were called but the attacker fled before officers arrived on scene.

Images of the suspect were released by police on Sunday morning. He was described by police as a man with long black hair who is believed to be about 30 years old and is roughly 5’5″ tall and 150 pounds

Footage of the suspected attacker was released by police on Sunday morning. The NYPD are appealing to the public to help identify the individual depicted.

Images captured by the NY Post paint a grisly scene, with a pool of blood seen at the foot of a stairwell, and an incapacitated man on the floor being attended to by a group of officers.

The victim was rushed to the Beekman Downtown Hospital where he was later pronounced dead around 40 minutes after arriving. He suffered numerous stab wounds to both of his legs.

Police have not yet publicly identified the victim as they reportedly attempt to locate his next of kin.

The attacker was described by police as a man with long black hair who is believed to be about 30 years old and is roughly 5’5″ tall and 150 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a brown hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans, according to police.

After the stabbing, police detained a man at the scene who identified himself as the victim’s cousin.

He had blood on his face, appearing to be from a cut, and on his shirt, the New York Daily News reported.

The man resisted as cops attempted to detain him and put him in the back of a patrol vehicle.

Officers reportedly assured the man he wasn’t under arrest, but said they needed to handcuff him before driving him to a police precinct.

The circumstances around the temporary detainment were not immediately clear. His hand cuffs were removed before officers drove away, the Daily News reported.

No arrests have so far been made in the case as of Sunday morning, police said. A motive is not yet known.

Commuters told CBS New York that news of the stabbing was concerning and unnerving.

‘We’ve got a 20-year-old, 14-year-old, 12-year-old, and I worry about that because they are my grandkids,’ Andrea Rodriguez said to the network.

‘This is the world we live in. It’s getting crazier, stressful day by day,’ Selina Tricoche said. ‘For that to happen, that’s scary.’

Just over 12 hours later, in the early hours of Sunday morning, a second stabbing occurred at 260 W 40th Street, outside the AC Hotel in Times Square at around 4:29am.

Police remained at the scene investigating throughout the early hours.

The NYPD told DailyMail.com that the circumstances surrounding the stabbing are not immediately clear, though the victim was assaulted and then stabbed.

The extent of the victim’s injuries were not immediately disclosed, but an NYPD spokesperson said the victim is ‘not likely to die’.

Footage from the scene shows an overturned City bike overturned out the front of AC Hotel, next to what appeared to be a discarded carrier bag.

Police do not have a description of the attacker and no arrests have been made, police said.

Violent crime in the Big Apple continued to surge throughout September and into October, data shows.

The number of September shooting incidents in the city increased 127 percent year-over-year from 67 shootings in 2019 to 152 shootings in 2020; September murders spiked 40 percent from 246 people killed in 2019 to 344 people killed in 2020.

