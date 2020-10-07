Man is seriously injured after gored by large bull elk at Colorado golf course

By Marlene Lenthang For Dailymail.com

A Colorado man was gored by an elk and its antlers sliced his kidney into two while golfing over the weekend, leaving him in the intensive care unit with ‘unmanageable’ pain.

Zak Bornhoft was golfing at the Evergreen Golf Course in Evergreen, Colorado on Saturday evening with three others when a large bull elk charged towards them in their golf cart.

The golf course is full of wandering elk but the animals for the most part leave golfers alone.

Bornhoft was shocked when a herd of elk approached the golf cart he was in and one challenged them.

‘They kind of stopped because there was a herd of elk and one elk kind of came up and nudged the golf cart,’ Bornhoft’s wife Megan said to CBS.

After the elk challenged them the group tried to drive away, but the animal had already charged towards them and punctured Bornhoft who was sitting in the passenger seat.

‘At that point, the horn went into the back of Zak’s right side, his right hip, and we found out that it then went through to his left kidney,’ Megan said.

She shared video of the moment where the camera lens was covered up but Bornhoft is heard exclaiming ‘It got me!’

The driver of the golf cart then brought him to the clubhouse where employees called an ambulance.

The elk’s powerful antler left a five-inch gash in his side and split his kidney into two pieces.

‘Zak is in much better spirits now that he got some food in his belly!! I am so very thankful that this buck struck where it did because things could have looked much different right now! I’m blessed to be sitting next to my husband, even if it’s masked up in a ICU room,’ Megan shared in a Facebook post Monday

Doctors have said Bornhoft is lucky to be alive.

‘The urologist told me three inches higher and we wouldn’t even be sitting here. I’m just so thankful he’s here with us and this isn’t worse than it could have been,’ Megan said.

As of Monday Bornhoft is in the ICU at St. Anthony Hospital in Lakewood.

‘His pain in unmanageable at the moment, so they put him on some stronger pain meds and sent him back for another scan,’ Megan said.

Bornhoft is expected to make a full recovery but doctors are immediately concerned with preventing any infections.

‘Zak is in much better spirits now that he got some food in his belly!! I am so very thankful that this buck struck where it did because things could have looked much different right now! I’m blessed to be sitting next to my husband, even if it’s masked up in a ICU room,’ Megan shared in a Facebook post Monday.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife public information officer Jason Clay said fall is mating season for elk and it’s important to keep as much distance as possible from them in this time.

‘During the rut (mating season), the bulls collect their harems and very aggressively will defend them, so it could definitely see a golf cart or people nearby as a challenger,’ he said.

Denver Parks and Recreation isn’t considering any action against the golf course.

The city says no one in recent history has been gored by an elk on the course, according to KDVR.

On Monday the golf course posted a warning for golfers to beware of elk on the grass.

‘Just a friendly reminder to be alert of the many elk present on the golf course at this time of year. Right now, while the fall rut or mating season is going on, the elk tend to be more aggressive. Proceed with caution when around the animals and NEVER APPROACH ANY ELK!’