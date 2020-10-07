Man jailed eight months for stealing phone

Agency Reporter

A Karmo Grade 1 Area Court in Abuja on Tuesday sentenced 37-year-old Chukwu Ndukwu to eight months imprisonment for stealing a cell phone.

The Judge, Mr Inuwa Maiwada, however, gave the convict option of N11, 000 fine, warning him to be of good behaviour.

Maiwada also ordered him to pay N60,000 as compensation to the complainant, Mr Precious Nwaneri.

The convict had admitted committing the offences and begged the court to temper justice with mercy.

He had told the court that he did not know what came over him when he committed the crime.

Earlier, prosecutor Ijeoma Ukagha told the court that Nwaneri of Karmo reported the matter at the Utako Police Station, Abuja, on Sept. 9, adding that on the same date, the convict and one other now at large, snatched the complainant’s LG phone valued at N90,000 and Zte phone valued at N10,000.