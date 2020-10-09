Man jailed nine months for N10m bitcoin fraud

By Adebisi Onanuga

Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo of an Ikeja Special Offences Court on Thursday sentenced an internet fraudster, Kehinde Adelakun, to nine months imprisonment over N10 million bitcoin fraud.

Adelakun was arraigned on Thursday by the Lagos Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on a two-count charge bordering on possession of documents containing false pretext.

He was arrested on August 21, 2020 around the Oniru axis of Lagos State by operatives of the EFCC for his involvement internet fraud.

The prosecuting counsel, Anita Imo told the court that the defendant sometime in August falsely presented himself as Alvine International Resources Ventures and was credited with N10million in exchange for bitcoins.