Man Kills Wife With Acid In Akwa Ibom, Disappears Into Thin Air

An Akwa Ibom man identified as Udoh Okon has allegedly killed his wife by bathing her with acid at the Mbiakpan Ikot Edim village in the Ibiono Ibom Local Government Area of the state.

According to reports, the incident happened on Friday when the man allegedly poured acid on his wife as a result of a minor fracas between them.

After committing the crime, the man fled to an unknown destination.

A source told journalists that the wife was rushed to an undisclosed hospital in Uyo by good Samaritans, where she died on Saturday as a result of severe acid burns.

It was gathered that one Solomon Martins, a vigilante, and his colleagues heard the woman screaming for help around 1 pm near their duty posts and rushed to the scene.

“On getting there, they discovered that the man poured acid on her and ran away,” the source added.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Odiko Macdon, who confirmed the incident, said the police, with the assistance of the youth, had launched a manhunt for Okon, adding that he would soon be apprehended.

Macdon stated, “I can confirm that information to be true and the husband, who bathed his wife with acid, unfortunately, has absconded. I will like to say that the police are closed to apprehending him. The police are not working alone but with the assistance of the youths of the community, and they have vowed to ensure that justice is done.

“It is an unfortunate incident; the Commissioner of Police is miffed at the development and has vowed to ensure that family values are respected in the state. He gave an assurance that such a form of domestic violence or any other form of violence would not be tolerated in the state.”

