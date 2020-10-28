man-rapes-seven-year-old-neighbour’s-daughter

By Emma Elekwa, Onitsha

A 29-year-old man, Ogbu Christian has been arrested for allegedly defiling a 7-year- old girl in Aniche street, Okpoko, Anambra State.

The suspect, a native of Mboshi in Iboeze North Local Government Area of Enugu State who lives at Okpoko, reportedly had unlawful carnal knowledge with the victim said to be his neighbour’s daughter.

The victim was said to have been lured by the suspect to his room with biscuits where he defiled her.

Police spokesperson, Haruna Mohammed, confirmed the incident, saying the suspect would be charged after investigations.

He said: “On the 27/10/2020 Police operatives attached to Okpoko Division arrested one Ogbu Christian ‘m’ aged 29years native of Mboshi in Iboeze North LGA of Enugu State but resides at Aniche street Okpoko, Anambra State.

“Suspect allegedly lured his neighbour’s daughter aged 7years old and had unlawful carnal knowledge with her inside his room using biscuit as bait.

“Police detectives visited the scene and took the victim to the hospital for medical Examination where penetration was confirmed by the medical doctor.

“Meanwhile, case would be transferred to the State criminal investigation department for discreet investigation as directed by the Commissioner of Police, John Abang after which suspect would be charged to court for prosecution.”