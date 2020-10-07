Man stabs landlord to death in Anambra

A 21-year-old man, Onyeamachi Mmaju, has been arrested for allegedly stabbing his landlord in Ogidi, Ani-Etiti in Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The suspect was said to have stabbed the deceased, Nonso Umeadi Oyiboko, with a knife following an altercation.

Premium Times gathered that the suspect was fond of bringing women into the apartment, a development the deceased was not comfortable with.

“The landlord could not believe his eyes when he saw Onyeamachi approach him with a knife. Before people could come to his rescue, the landlord was already on the floor with blood all over his body,” a neighbour, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said.

The source, however, said the deceased died at the hospital where he was rushed to, while the tenant was arrested.

The spokesperson of the Anambra State Police Command, Haruna Mohammed, confirmed the incident.

He said the suspect had been arrested, while the corpse was deposited at the hospital mortuary for autopsy.

“On the October 6 at about 3:30am, there was a report of alleged murder of a (Landlord through inheritance) one Nonso Umeadi Oyiboka ‘m’ aged 35years of Ogidi Ani-Etiti in Idemili North LGA of Anambra State by his tenant one Onyeamachi Mmaju ‘m’ aged 21years of same address”.

“Following the report, Police operatives attached to Ogidi Division led by the DPO CSP Ekuri Remigius visited the scene and rushed victim who was found in a pool of his blood to Iyi Enu Mission hospital Ogidi for medical attention where he was certified dead by the medical doctor on arrival”, the spokesman said.

Mr Haruna said a careful observation on the deceased’s body revealed a stab wound on his back.

The spokesperson said that a blood-stained knife allegedly used in perpetrating the act was also recovered as an exhibit at the scene.

“Meanwhile, preliminary investigation revealed that the deceased allegedly had a short quarrel over “bringing of too many women into the compound” that eventually led to a scuffle which resulted to the deceased being stabbed to death.

“The Commissioner of Police, John Abang has ordered for the case to be transferred to the State Criminal investigation department (CID) for discreet investigation after which suspect would be charged to court for prosecution,” Mr Haruna said.