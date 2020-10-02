Man trying to trim a 100-foot palm tree is flung across the sky as he chops off leaves 

By Harriet Johnston For Mailonline

Published: 06:30 EDT, 2 October 2020 | Updated: 06:30 EDT, 2 October 2020

The terrifying moment a tree surgeon trying to trim a 100-foot palm was catapulted back and forth across the sky has been caught on camera.

The brave man, who remains unidentified, from San Bernadino, California, made his way up the enormous tree in order to chop off some fronds, which could have caused damage had they fallen, from the tip.

Having successfully climbed up the gigantic palm tree, he began cutting the leaves from the top of the plant while it sagged close to the ground beneath his weight.

But after its heavy leaves fell to the ground, the tree catapulted backwards, forcing the man to cling on for dear life as the palm rebounded back and forth across the sky.

The terrifying moment a man, who remains unidentified, from San Bernadino, California, trying to trim a 100-foot palm tree was catapulted across the sky has been caught on camera

Having chopped off the top of the palm, the brave arborist was thrown through the air while the tree rebounded

The clip quickly went viral online after a stunned on-looker captured the incredible moment on camera.

As the unidentified man scrambled up the trunk of the palm, the tree began to bend closer towards the ground under his weight.

He started to saw off the top of the palm tree, clinging on to the trunk with his body while he worked.

But as the top part of the tree, including it’s heavy leaves, dropped to the ground, the bending trunk bounced back, throwing the man through the sky.

The unidentified man made his way up the 100ft tree in order to chop off the plant’s tip, after raising concerns the leaves could fall and damage people or property

He could be seen desperately clinging on as it whipped through the air, and rebounded back and forth.

The arborist grabbed hold of the tree with his arms, legs and body as he waited for the tree’s bounce to slow.

Finally, after several minutes, he was able to begin his climb down from the tree.

After the leaves fell to the ground, the trunk rebounded across the sky, throwing the man backwards through the air