Man Who Poked Hole In Condom Without Telling Sex Partner Jailed For Rape

Andrew Lewis has been handed four years jail term for rape after he pierced holes in a condom before having sex with a woman.

The Worcester Crown Court in the UK on October 2 sentenced the 47-year-old train driver who had admitted to rape at an earlier hearing.

Sentencing him, Judge Cole said the woman had given consent as long as Lewis wore the condom, so it had been a devious act. The judge said:

“It was a breach of trust. The offense of rape is so serious a custodial sentence is appropriate.”

It is gathered that the victim had found the pin and other pierced condoms in a bedside draw. She checked the used condom in the bin and saw the hole.

The prosecuting counsel Glyn Samuel described Lewis’ actions as an act of “pure evil.” Samuel said:

“He told police he had hoped the condom would split and it would improve the intimacy. He said it was the stupidest thing he has ever done. In piercing the condom beforehand there was a degree of planning involved.”

Mr Samuel added there was little case law to help the judge with the sentence.

Lynette McClement, defending, said the man wanted to enhance intimacy. Ms McClement said:

“She had every right to choose her form of contraception. He had hoped it would tear, and as a result she would change her mind. It is an unusual case.”

