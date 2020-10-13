Breaking NewsCrime

Man Who Recorded Police Officers Brutalizing Sports Journalist Allegedly Arrested

On Monday, October 12, 2020, Sports Journalist, Tobi Samuel was assaulted by officers of the Ajuwon police station after he was arrested for participating in the #EndSARS protest.

Following his release, the journalist shared a video which captured the incident, Saying:

“Thank you guys!!!

“I was brutalized by police today.

“I LOVE YOU ALL.

“We must #EndPoliceBrutality”

However, the man who recorded the viral video of the Ajuwon policemen assaulting the Sports journalist has allegedly been arrested.

An alarm was raised by on Twitter by Human rights activist and lawyer, Tope Akinyode. He also asked for lawyers within the Lagos community to assist and secure the man’s release..

He tweeted;

ALERT: I’ve just been informed that the guy who recorded this viral video of police brutality has been detained. If you’re a lawyer within Ajuwon & its environs willing to join hands to handle this case, please DM me.

#EndSARS protest: Man who recorded a video of Ajuwon policemen assaulting a Sports journalist has allegedly been arrested

 

Watch the assault video below:

 

Updates later…

