Man who repeatedly put semen in co-worker’s water bottle is jailed for 30 months 

By Valerie Edwards For Dailymail.com and Associated Press

Published: 11:17 EDT, 14 October 2020 | Updated: 11:22 EDT, 14 October 2020

A California man who put his semen in a female co-worker’s water bottle, a jar of honey and on her computer’s keyboard, has been jailed for two and a half years.

Stevens Millancastro, 30, was convicted in September of assault and battery for sexual purposes. He was sentenced to serve time in jail on Tuesday.

Millancastro was obsessed with his co-worker and stared at her incessantly after she turned him down for a date, prosecutors said.

Authorities said the woman reported the issue to her boss, who spoke to Millancastro. But he didn’t stop his unwanted behavior.

Stevens Millancastro (pictured), 30, of California, who put his semen in a female co-worker’s water bottle, a jar of honey and on her computer, has been jailed for two and a half years

The woman said Millancastro smeared semen on her keyboard (file image) at work

The woman then filed a formal human resources complaint, which led to Millancastro using his semen to get back at her.

Millancastro placed semen several times in her half-full water bottle, which she noticed as a cloudy substance, in a jar of honey she used for tea and on her computer keyboard, prosecutors said.

Authorities said the woman noticed a ‘milky white substance’ in her water bottle on several occasions.

The wholesale business then set up surveillance cameras to face the victim’s desk and after one of the incidents, she and her boss looked over the footage.

In the video, Millancastro was seen smearing the semen on her keyboard and mouse, according to a statement from the Orange County District Attorney.

Investigators later confirmed that it was his semen in her water bottle and honey. The victim consumed the honey for a period of time not knowing it contained Millancastro’s semen

Authorities said the woman noticed a ‘milky white substance’ in her water bottle (file image) on several occasions

His attorney, Michael Morrison, agreed that his client engaged in ‘highly inappropriate behavior’ at the La Palma business in November 2016 and January 2017.

During his trial last month, the woman testified that Millancastro had made her feel ‘very, very uncomfortable’ and ‘disgusted’.

Millancastro was also ordered to register as a sex offender after Orange County Superior Court Judge Kathleen Roberts rejected Morrison’s argument that his client committed the crimes as acts of revenge rather than for sexual gratification.

According to the attorney, Millancastro was afraid he might lose a promotion or his job.

Roberts said that Millancastro acted in an ‘extremely sexually aggressive’ way and ‘deliberately infected’ the victim’s belongings, leaving her ’emotionally devastated,’ according to the Orange County Register.

The judge went on to say that it was all part of a scheme to get the victim to ingest Millancastro’s semen after she rejected him and reported him to their bosses.

‘He did it again and again and again, and that is very concerning to the court,’ Roberts said.