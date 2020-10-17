Manchester United beat Newcastle on barrage of late goals

Agency Reporter

Bruno Fernandes, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, and Marcus Rashford all scored late to help Manchester United snatch a 4-1 win at Newcastle United on Saturday.

Fernandes’ goal in the 86th minute redeemed the Portugal star, who had earlier failed to convert a second-half penalty attempt.

Solskjaer reschuffled his lineup, including benching Paul Pogba, in a starting side that looked different from the one that had lost to Tottenham Hotspur 6-1 prior to international break.

Newcastle were given a surprising early lead with Luke Shaw scored an own goal when he turned Emil Krafth’s cross into the net.

Man United then saw Juan Mata’s effort disallowed by VAR due to being offside but Harry Maguire equalised on his header from a corner kick in the 25th minute.

Following a VAR-confirmed foul on Rashford inside the box, Karl Darlow made what looked like to be the play of the match when he correctly guessed on Fernandes’ attempt.

It was the Portugal star’s first miss from the spot in 11 attempts since moving to United last January.

Man United were then lefting chasing for the winning goal all evening as Newcastle’s defence sunk in deeper, but Fernandes put his side on top with a curling effort into the top corner.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka put the game out of reach in the 90th minute when he and Rashford played a one-two for a blast past Darlow. Rashford then made his mark late into stoppage time for the final goal.