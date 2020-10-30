mancini-tips-osimhen’s-napoli-as-scudetto-contender

Olalekan Okusan with agency report

THE Italian national coach Roberto Mancini has indetified the quality of Nigeria’s Victor Osimhen and this has prompted him to tip the Coach Gennaro Gattuso side as one of title contenders in the Serie A this season.

The former Manchester City tactician believes the qualities of signinings by Napoli this season has firmed up the team to be considered as one of the favourites for the Scudetto.

He however, acknowledged that the Scudetto fight ‘will be the same’ but added that Napoli ‘seem to be competitive’.

Milan are top of Serie A after five games and the former Inter coach said the Rossoneri seem to have found their ‘dimension’ but believes it’s early to call them a contender for the Scudetto.

“It seems to me that Milan have found their own dimension, but I don’t think we can already understand who will fight for the Scudetto,” Mancini said. “Even if I think they will be the same.

“Napoli, with some purchases, seem to be competitive.”

Read Also: Mancini hoping for resurgence

Mancini believes the lack of fans in stadiums have caused for some ‘strange results’ in the European Leagues this term.

“The advantage of playing at home falls a bit, so much that there are some strange results also in other Leagues.”

Also, for the excellent work that Gattuso has done with Napoli, the Italian may be rewarded with an improved contract by the management of the team.

Meanwhile, Maurizio Mariani has been named as centre referee for this weekend’s Napoli home game against Sassuolo.