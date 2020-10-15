Many injured as hoodlums attack protesters against insecurity in north

Suspected Hoodlums on Thursday unleashed terror on #EndInsecurityNow protest staged by Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) in Kano State, leaving many with machetes cut injuries.

The Coalition of Northern Group (CNG) led by Abdullazeez Suleiman on Wednesday in Kaduna announced the decision of the groups to embark on mass peaceful protest across the 19 Northern states beginning Thursday.

The decision, the spokesperson of the group revealed, was to expressed displeasure on the wave of insecurity in Northern Nigeria among other critical social and developmental challenges bedeviling the region, thereby calling the present administration to urgently mitigate.

However, the rally that started peaceful at the Kofar Kabuga area of metropolis turned violence when some suspected hoodlums suddenly invaded the circle with dangerous weapons.

Prior to the sudden obstruction by alledged thugs, the #EndInsecurityNow protesters filed out in their numbers with placards caring inscription like End Boko Haram now, Stop Kidnappings, No to Rape, Stop killings in the North, the North is bleeding and No security no education no education no security.

However, confusion ensued when another group of people carrying weapons intercepted the smooth protest, chanting “we don’t want, we don’t want” (ba ma yi, ba ma yi) while inflicting their weapons on the defenseless youths. It took the intervention of security operatives attached to the rally to later overwhelming the hoodlums and chased them away.

Narrating the hurdle, leader of the protesters, Aminu Sparow expressed dismay on the attack despite the presence of security operatives attached to the rally. Although, Aminu revealed the group has no evidence to prove the attached was orchestrated by anybody, he wonder how the hoodlums penetrated the rally despite prior official notice to heads of security outfits in Kano.

The leader of #EndInsecurityNow protest, who insisted the youths will restrategize on the next line of action expressed worried over the level of incessant insecurity and criminality bedeviling the Northern part of the country.

Aminu, who was quick to separate their agitation from the prolong #EndSARS protest in the country, however applauded the Federal government for inagurating another unit to take over from SARS.

According to him, “We duly informed the security people including the Commissioner of Police and director DSS. In fact, they deployed their men to follow us. Initially they were approaching us graduatly paddling us with stones from distance. Suddenly they get much closer and later confronted us with local weapons snabbing people and dispossing them of their mobile phones.

“We are in full suppy of the replacement of SARS. But we are going extra mile calling for end in the level of crime and criminality especially in the Northern Nigeria. We are calling on government to reform the security, empowerment them to work effective,” Aminu said.

Confirming the development, spokesperson of Police Command in Kano, DSP Abdullahi Haruna said the incident has been reported and promised that investigations to reveal the persons behind the attack has commenced.

