Mario Goetze Joins PSV Eindhoven On Two Year Deal

Photo Credit; PSV Eindhoven

German World Cup final hero Mario Goetze, who was a free agent after Borussia Dortmund allowed him to leave, has signed a two-year contract with PSV Eindhoven.

Goetze, scorer of the extra-time goal that gave Germany a 1-0 victory over Argentina in Brazil in 2014, made only five Bundesliga starts at Dortmund last season.

The club decided not to offer him a new contract and, at 28, he became a free agent which meant he could sign after the transfer window shut and after reported negotiations with Hertha Berlin went nowhere.

The attacking midfielder started his career at Borussia and moved to Bayern Munich in 2013 but was allowed to return to Dortmund after three seasons. He won the last of his 63 Germany caps in 2017.

-AFP