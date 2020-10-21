mark-ruffalo-and-robert-downey-jr.-defend-chris-pratt-after-actor-is-roasted-on-social-media

‘The Worst Hollywood Chris’: Chris Pratt’s Marvel co-stars sought to defend the actor after so-called ‘woke warriors’ slammed him over his conservative political beliefs and Christian faith

Chris Pratt’s Marvel co-stars Mark Ruffalo and Robert Downey Jr sought to defend the actor after so-called woke warriors slammed his conservative political beliefs and Christian faith.

Pratt came under fire over the weekend from critics questioning why he has not been more politically engaged about current events – given his platform as one of Hollywood’s biggest names.

The critics branded him ‘Hollywood’s Worst Chris’ as they pointed to his involvement in a conservative church as evidence that he’s secretly a fan of President Donald Trump.

They also attacked the 41-year-old Avengers star over an Instagram post where he urged fans to vote …for his movie Onward to win a People’s Choice Award.

Pratt’s pals in the Marvel Cinematic Universe quickly came to his defense on Tuesday, urging critics to leave him alone and refocus on the upcoming presidential election.

Avengers assemble: Mark Ruffalo, a passionate voice on the left in show business, tweeted: ‘You all, @prattprattpratt is as solid a man there is. I know him personally, and instead of casting aspersions, look at how he lives his life. He is just not overtly political as a rule. This is a distraction. Let’s keep our eyes on the prize, friends. We are so close now’

In defense: Downey defended Pratt’s character amid the controversy

Ruffalo, a passionate voice on the left in show business, tweeted: ‘You all, @prattprattpratt is as solid a man there is. I know him personally, and instead of casting aspersions, look at how he lives his life. He is just not overtly political as a rule.’

He added: ‘This is a distraction. Let’s keep our eyes on the prize, friends. We are so close now.’

Downey Jr chimed in via Instagram, sharing a photo of him and Pratt smiling on set.

‘What a world… The “sinless” are casting stones at my brother, Chris Pratt,’ Downey Jr said, calling Pratt ‘a real Christian who lives by principle’ and ‘has never demonstrated anything but positivity and gratitude.’

The actor also noted Pratt’s marriage to Katherine Schwarzenegger and the extended Kennedy family.

‘AND he just married in to a family that makes space for civil discourse and (just plain fact) INSISTS on service as the highest value,’ Downey wrote.

Presenting a ‘novel idea’ for critics, Downey Jr added: ‘If you take issue with Chris, delete your social media accounts, sit with your OWN defects of character, work on THEM, then celebrate your humanness… @prattprattpratt I #gotyerbackbackback.’

Complicated: Downey also noted Pratt’s marriage to Katherine Schwarzenegger and the extended Kennedy family

Outspoken: Ruffalo has been a passionate voice on the left in show business

Support: Zoe Saldana also shared words of praise for her GOTG costar Pratt

Pratt’s wife joined the conversation by replying to an Instagram post about the controversy from E!, which asked followers which Hollywood Chris ‘has to go?’

The author and new mother, 30, wrote in a comment: ‘Is this really what we need?’

‘There’s so much going on in the world and people are struggling in so many ways,’ Katherine continued.

‘Being mean is so yesterday. There’s enough room to love all these guys. Love is what we all need not meanness and bullying. Let’s try that.’

Katherine earlier this month called a tweet from President Donald Trump minimizing the danger of coronavirus ‘trash’ and has said she’s voting for former Vice President Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

Wife to the rescue: Katherine Schwarzenegger defended her husband via Instagram

Schwarzenegger replied to an Instagram post about the controversy from E!, which asked followers which Hollywood Chris ‘has to go?’

Critics zeroed in on Pratt’s politics over the weekend after screenwriter Amy Berg posted pictures of four actors named Chris – Pratt, Chris Pine, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth – along with the line: ‘One has to go.’

The phrase ‘Hollywood’s Worst Chris’ eventually started trending on Twitter as users rehashed last year’s controversy over Pratt’s involvement in the Zoe Church in Los Angeles.

They also noted that Pratt was not among the six Avengers stars who agreed to appear at a fundraiser for Joe Biden on Tuesday.

Pratt has never spoken publicly about which political party he supports, although he apparently donated to President Barack Obama’s campaign in 2012, Newsweek reported.

Pratt came under fire for refusing to enter the nation’s current political conversation earlier this month when he urged fans to vote for his movie, Onward, in the People’s Choice Awards in an Instagram post.

Critics called the post ‘tone deaf’ and ‘privileged’ given the importance of the upcoming election.

Pratt came under fire for refusing to enter the nation’s current political conversation earlier this month when he urged fans to vote for his movie, Onward, in the People’s Choice Awards in an Instagram post.