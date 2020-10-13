Market chair killed in Delta

By Elo Edremoda, Warri

Chairman of Udu Harbour Market, in Udu council area of Delta State, Freedom Odiete, has been shot dead by gunmen suspected to be assassins.

The Nation learnt that the incident which happened on Sunday, was hoodlums’ third attempt on his life.

Odiete, popularly known as Opito, was ambushed in Ekete community by Cross-and-Stop Junction, along the DSC Expressway in the council area.

Witnesses said he was driving his Pathfinder SUV when the assailants struck.

He was reportedly shot in the left arm, but managed to escape, but the hoodlums trailed him to where he took refuge along nearby Orhuwhorun Road and shot him repeatedly.

Last week, he survived a similar attack.

Sources said that the attack may be connected with the disagreements over the ownership of the Habour Market by youths of Ovwian and Owhase communities.

Police spokeswoman Onome Onovwakpoyeya confirmed the incident, adding that the suspected assassins were being trailed.