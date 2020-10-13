Masari flays poor intelligence by security operatives

From Augustine Okezie, Katsina

Katsina State Governor Aminu Masari yesterday criticised security operatives over their poor handling of intelligence reports in the ongoing battle against banditry.

Masari, who stated this during a two-day Security Awareness Workshop organised by the office of Special Adviser to the Governor on Security, also frowned at a situation where criminals were easily let off the hook without punishment and justice, only to turn around and start tormenting informants who had reported their activities to the police.

He warned that informants and security whistle-blowers deserve police protection, while intelligence reports provided by them used effectively to tackle such security menace like banditry, cattle-rustling and other criminal activities in the state.

“We share your feelings and thoughts that you are also humans like us, you chose this profession, it was not forced on you, and therefore you must execute your responsibilities as efficiently as possible’’

“You have a critical role to play in intelligence handling and sharing and as such you must protect the informants and reciprocate the confidence he had reposed in you’’

While acknowledging the ongoing workshop as the first stage of the process to restore lasting peace ad security in the state, he advocated effective grassroots participation as an important building block in the peace process anchored on an active community participation.

“Citizen Participation in any decision-making process is key to addressing any security challenges and it’s very critical for nation-building’’