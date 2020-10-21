masari:-we’ll-develop-education

Augustine Okezie Katsina

KATSINA State Governor Aminu Bello Masari, on Tuesday, said his administration was committed to the development of the education sector.

Masari spoke at the groundbreaking of staff quarters at Umaru Musa Yar’adua University (UMYU) campus in Katsina.

He said since his administration came into office in 2015, it had shown commitment to education for sustainable development.

’’Six years down the line, my administration had recorded success stories from primary education to tertiary institutions’’.

He spoke of plans to set up faculty of Earth Sciences, and announced further support for faculties of Medicine and Law.