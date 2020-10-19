Massive 7.4 magnitude earthquake strikes off coast of Alaska sparking tsunami warning 

By Lauren Edmonds For Dailymail.com

Published: 17:15 EDT, 19 October 2020 | Updated: 17:56 EDT, 19 October 2020

A colossal 7.5 magnitude earthquake hit the coast of Alaska on Monday, causing a tsunami warning.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced that a earthquake struck 55 miles southeast of Sand Point at 4.54pm.

Just minutes later, the National Weather Service issued a tsunami warning in SOuth Alaska and the Alaska Peninsula, telling residents ‘you are in danger.’

‘A series of powerful waves and strong currents may impact coasts near you,’ the alert said.

The warning was issued for the cities of Sand Point, Cold Bay and Kodiak, all of which are sparsely populated.

The National Weather Service urged residents to stay away from coastal waters until officials say it is safe to return.

The National Weather Service issued a tsunami warning on Monday evening near the Alaska’s Aleutians Islands

Before the tsunami warning, officials recorded a 7.5 magnitude earthquake on the southeast coast of Alaska

‘A series of powerful waves and strong currents may impact coasts near you,’ the alert from the National Weather Service said

Pictured: The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration showed tsunami warning areas along the coast of Alaska after an earthquake struck on Monday

