Massive turnout in Ondo guber poll

Voting has commenced at Ese-Odo Local Government Areas of Ondo State.

Few minutes before 8:00am, voters started trooping out to their polling units to cast their votes for their favourite candidates.

Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) staff were also prepared for the voters.

Local and international observers, security operatives, especially policemen who are stationary and mobile, were present to ensure that there is no breach of law and order.

Also, INEC strictly carried out the COVID-19 guidelines and protocols, while the voters complied with the ad-hoc staff by submitting themselves to be sanitized, used face masks and other protocols.

In Ese-Odo, the council of the state Deputy Governor and governorship candidate of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), accreditation and voting began by 8:00am at Apoi Ward 2, Unit 004, where he votes.

The Alapaka 1 of Kiribo Kingdom, Oba Johnson Akinde Ajayi, who spoke with The Guardian after casting his vote, lauded INEC for living up to the expectations of the people to conduct a successful poll.



Oba Ajayi, who is an uncle to the deputy governor, disclosed that the community took it upon itself to diffuse the pent up pre-election tension across the state.

According to him, he warned his chiefs and subjects not to involve themselves in any act that is capable of disrupting the smooth conduct of the election.

He, alongside other voters, noted that the smart cards worked perfectly well as there was no incident of poor service or malfunctioning of the device in the unit and nearby Unit 002, Apoi Ward 2.