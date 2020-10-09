Daily News

Matawalle sad over death of NULGE President

By
0
Post Views: Visits 0

Sani Muhammad Sani, Gusau

ZAMFARA State Governor Bello Matawalle has commiserated with the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) and the Kano State Government over the death of NULGE President, Comrade Ibrahim Khaleel, who slumped and died yesteday at his residence in Abuja while praying.

Matawalle, in a statement by his Director General Media, Publicity and public enlightenment, Yusuf Idris Gusau , expressed shock at the sad news.

Read Also: Female education tops Matawalle’s to-do list

The governor said the sudden death of Khaleel was shocking because he was with him on Tuesday, at the Government House, Gusau along with the Zamfara NULGE officials to improve the welfare of his members in the State.

The governor also said the death of the deceased was a lesson to leaders at all levels; to fear Allah in discharging their responsibilities, as death can come at any time.

N9m missing in Niger Assembly

Previous article

Okowa seeks review of revenue allocation formula

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Daily News