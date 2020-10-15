Maternity leave now six months in Kaduna

Agency Reporter

THE wife of Kaduna State Governor, Hajiya Aisha-Ummi El-Rufai has described the extension of maternity leave for civil servants from three months to six months as an investment in human capital development.

Mrs El-Rufai, who is the Chairperson, Kaduna State Nutrition Emergency Action Plan, stated this in yesterday at a two-day stakeholder’s validation meeting on the Maternity and Paternity Leave Bill.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Bill provides for six months of maternity leave for women and proposes two weeks paternity leave for husbands who work in public service.

She said that the government was translating the pronouncement of the approved six months of maternity leave into law to ensure sustainability.